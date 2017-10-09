Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out for Tuesday's exhibition
Bogut (groin) has been ruled out for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Jazz.
Bogut was unable to go through Monday's practice due to a lingering groin strain and there's no reason to push him back into action too soon in what is essentially a meaningless game. The Lakers hope to have Bogut back in time for Friday's final preseason tune-up against the Clippers, but for now, he can be considered questionable for that contest.
