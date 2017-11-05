Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out Sunday vs. Grizzlies

Bogut (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.

Bogut is slated to miss his third straight game, as he continues to deal with tightness in his back. The Lakers have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, so for now, it appears he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Bogut has been limited to single-digit minutes in all but one game he's played thus far, so even when he's at full strength, he'll struggle to be a fantasy contributor.