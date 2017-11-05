Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out Sunday vs. Grizzlies
Bogut (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Bogut is slated to miss his third straight game, as he continues to deal with tightness in his back. The Lakers have yet to provide any sort of timetable for a return, so for now, it appears he'll be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. Bogut has been limited to single-digit minutes in all but one game he's played thus far, so even when he's at full strength, he'll struggle to be a fantasy contributor.
More News
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out Friday vs. Nets•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out with back tightness Thursday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Available to play Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Leaves practice with migraine•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Practices in full Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Limited at Monday's practice•
-
Week 4 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Sell-high: Klay losing value?
Looking to make a trade? Here are some players to consider moving while their value is hig...
-
Early-season rookie watch
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...