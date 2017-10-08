Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out Sunday vs. Kings

Bogut (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's preseason matchup with the Kings.

The exact severity of Bogut's groin strain remains unclear, but with it still being the preseason, there's no reason for the Lakers to push him into action in what is essentially a meaningless game. He'll continue to receive treatment with the hope of returning for either Tuesday's tilt with the Jazz or Friday's matchup with the Clippers. Once healthy, Bogut will battle with Ivica Zubac for minutes off the bench behind Brook Lopez at center.