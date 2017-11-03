Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out with back tightness Thursday

Bogut won't play during Thursday's game against the Trail Blazers due to back tightness, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

Bogut is averaging just 7.2 minutes per game this season, so his absence won't leave a huge hole in the Lakers' rotation. While he's sidelined, Brook Lopez, Julius Randle and Ivica Zubac are all candidates to absorb some of his workload.