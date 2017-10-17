Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Practices in full Tuesday
Bogut (groin) went through a full practice Tuesday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.
The veteran missed the entire preseason with a lingering groin issue, but the expectation all along has been that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. With a full practice in the books Tuesday, that will likely be the case. Barring some sort of setback Wednesday, expect Bogut to be available off the bench Thursday against the Clippers.
More News
