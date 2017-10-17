Play

Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Practices in full Tuesday

Bogut (groin) went through a full practice Tuesday, Mike Trudell of Lakers.com reports.

The veteran missed the entire preseason with a lingering groin issue, but the expectation all along has been that he'll be ready for the start of the regular season. With a full practice in the books Tuesday, that will likely be the case. Barring some sort of setback Wednesday, expect Bogut to be available off the bench Thursday against the Clippers.

