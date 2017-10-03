Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Practices in full Tuesday
Bogut (personal) was a full participant during Tuesday's practice.
Bogut sat out Monday's game against the Nuggets while dealing with visa issues. He was with the team Tuesday, however.
