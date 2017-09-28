Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Questionable for preseason opener Saturday

Bogut (personal) is questionable to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Bogut, who has yet to begin practicing with the Lakers due to visa issues, will be excused from the team's next two practice sessions, so there's a decent chance he's ultimately held out of Saturday's preseason contest. Official word may not come until Saturday morning, but the visa issues shouldn't last much longer than this weekend. Either way, Bogut's injury history will likely limit him to a fairly small workload throughout the preseason anyway.