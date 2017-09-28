Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Questionable for preseason opener Saturday
Bogut (personal) is questionable to play in Saturday's preseason opener against the Timberwolves, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bogut, who has yet to begin practicing with the Lakers due to visa issues, will be excused from the team's next two practice sessions, so there's a decent chance he's ultimately held out of Saturday's preseason contest. Official word may not come until Saturday morning, but the visa issues shouldn't last much longer than this weekend. Either way, Bogut's injury history will likely limit him to a fairly small workload throughout the preseason anyway.
More News
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...