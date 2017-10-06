Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Questionable Sunday vs. Kings
Bogut is questionable for Sunday's contest against the Kings due to a strained groin, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bogut didn't play in either of the Lakers' first two preseason games due to visa complications. Now, however, he's dealing with a strained groin and is questionable to participate in the team's third exhibition. If he's ultimately held out, expect Brook Lopez (back) and Ivica Zubac to carry the bulk of the workload at center.
