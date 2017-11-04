Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Ruled out Friday vs. Nets
Bogut (back) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets, Eric Pincus of Basketball Insiders reports.
Bogut is dealing with some tightness in his back and will be missing a second consecutive game. That being said, he's only logged double-digit minutes once this season, so his absence shouldn't have a drastic impact on the team's regular rotation. If anything, look for Ivica Zubac to pick up a few extra minutes.
