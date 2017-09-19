Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Signs with Lakers
Bogut (lower leg) has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Lakers worth the veteran minimum, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Bogut is still trying to shake off the fractured tibia he suffered in March -- which occurred only four days after signing with the Cavaliers -- but he's trending in the right direction for being fully available by the opening of training camp. Even at 32 years old, Bogut is still a valuable rim protector and he might be able to carve out a recurring role in the Lakers' rotation despite the fact that Brook Lopez and Ivica Zubac are better all-around options for coach Luke Walton.
More News
-
Andrew Bogut: Planning on playing this season•
-
Andrew Bogut: Nearing return to full basketball activity•
-
Andrew Bogut: Waived by Cleveland•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Expected to be waived•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Out for rest of season•
-
Cavaliers' Andrew Bogut: Diagnosed with fractured left tibia•
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...
-
PG Tiers: Curry, Harden out front
There aren't any surprises to come with the elite Fantasy point guards this season. What about...
-
Murray, Russell have sleeper appeal
This was a crazy NBA offseason, filled with tons of roster turnover. That means there is plenty...