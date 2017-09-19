Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Signs with Lakers

Bogut (lower leg) has agreed to sign a one-year deal with the Lakers worth the veteran minimum, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Bogut is still trying to shake off the fractured tibia he suffered in March -- which occurred only four days after signing with the Cavaliers -- but he's trending in the right direction for being fully available by the opening of training camp. Even at 32 years old, Bogut is still a valuable rim protector and he might be able to carve out a recurring role in the Lakers' rotation despite the fact that Brook Lopez and Ivica Zubac are better all-around options for coach Luke Walton.