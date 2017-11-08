Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Uncertain for Wednesday
Bogut (back) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Celtics.
Bogut has missed the Lakers' previous three games while battling back tightness, but with two full days off since the team's last contest, there's hope he might be able to make a return Wednesday. Even if he's able to dress for the contest, Bogut is unlikely to receive more than a handful of minutes with Julius Randle thriving as the top backup to starting center Brook Lopez.
