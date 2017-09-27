Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Visa issues holding up return to practice

Bogut (lower leg) has yet to take part in training camp with the Lakers due to visa issues, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Bogut is also coming off a fractured tibia that he suffered in March, so it could be tough for him to be ready to take the court for the Lakers' preseason opener on Saturday against the Timberwolves. Continue to monitor his status throughout the rest of the week, though if he's ultimately cleared, the Lakers will likely limit Bogut's workload to keep him as fresh as possible for the regular season.