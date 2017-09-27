Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Visa issues holding up return to practice
Bogut (lower leg) has yet to take part in training camp with the Lakers due to visa issues, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bogut is also coming off a fractured tibia that he suffered in March, so it could be tough for him to be ready to take the court for the Lakers' preseason opener on Saturday against the Timberwolves. Continue to monitor his status throughout the rest of the week, though if he's ultimately cleared, the Lakers will likely limit Bogut's workload to keep him as fresh as possible for the regular season.
More News
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...
-
Small forward: Durant, LeBron still rule
There's plenty of elite talent at the small forward position, and you want to make sure you...