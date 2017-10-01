Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Will remain sidelined Monday

Bogut (personal) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, but has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets.

Bogut dealt with some visa issues recently and he'll now sit out a second straight preseason game. The fact that he's practicing in full is good news, however, and he could rejoin the Lakers for Wednesday's rematch with the Nuggets. With Brook Lopez (back) also sitting out, the Lakers will likely go with a smaller lineup once again that features Larry Nance and Julius Randle and power forward and center, respectively.