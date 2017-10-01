Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Will remain sidelined Monday
Bogut (personal) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, but has been ruled out for Monday's preseason matchup with the Nuggets.
Bogut dealt with some visa issues recently and he'll now sit out a second straight preseason game. The fact that he's practicing in full is good news, however, and he could rejoin the Lakers for Wednesday's rematch with the Nuggets. With Brook Lopez (back) also sitting out, the Lakers will likely go with a smaller lineup once again that features Larry Nance and Julius Randle and power forward and center, respectively.
More News
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Out for Saturday's preseason opener•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Questionable for preseason opener Saturday•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Visa issues holding up return to practice•
-
Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Signs with Lakers•
-
Andrew Bogut: Planning on playing this season•
-
Andrew Bogut: Nearing return to full basketball activity•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...