Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Will start at center Wednesday

Bogut will start at center for Wednesday's game against the Rockets, Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN reports.

The Lakers are set to be without Brook Lopez (ankle) for the next three weeks or so and coach Luke Walton will go with Bogut as his replacement Wednesday. That could potentially change on a game-to-game basis depending on the opposing matchup, but for Wednesday's game specifically, Bogut gets the call. He'll see a few extra minutes, though guys like Julius Randle and Larry Nance will also likely see time at the position and may be the more intriguing fantasy plays.