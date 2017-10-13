Lakers' Andrew Bogut: Won't play Friday
Bogut (groin) participated in Friday's shootaround but is out for the day's preseason finale against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
Bogut, who is expected to be healthy for the season opener, is trending in the right direction but will be held out of Friday's game seemingly for precautionary reasons. He projects to serve as starter Brook Lopez's backup during the upcoming season and can likely be avoided in most fantasy drafts.
