Lakers' Anthony Davis: 40-20 explosion Tuesday

Davis finished with 40 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 26-27 FT), 20 rebounds, two assists, and two blocks in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-91 victory over the Grizzlies

Davis dominated the Grizzles, finishing as the first Laker since Shaquille O'Neal back in 2003, to record a 40-20 game. Even more incredible is that Davis did his damage in just three quarters and came into the game with a shoulder injury. The shoulder is something to keep an eye on moving forward but as long as he is on the court, Davis will likely be in the conversation as the number one overall player.