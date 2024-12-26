Davis (ankle) is able to walk without any support and is day-to-day going into Saturday's game against the Kings, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis walking without any support is a positive update on his ankle, which had caused him to exit Thursday's game at Golden State and was in bad-enough shape that he was ruled out for the matchup. Before the Lakers play the Kings, Davis' ankle status is expected to be updated, and negative news on that front would likely mean his team depends on two-way player Christian Koloko a lot more in the post.