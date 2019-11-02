Lakers' Anthony Davis: Absent from injury report
Davis (shoulder) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Mavericks.
As expected, Davis will be available for Friday's matchup and should be in the starting lineup despite dealing with shoulder soreness. He put up 40 points and snagged 20 rebounds in Tuesday's contest against Memphis.
