Davis didn't start the second half during Sunday's Game 4 against the Suns due to an undisclosed injury, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

The 28-year-old appeared to suffer an injury at the end of the first half, and he didn't come out with the team to begin the second half. Davis was questionable to play Sunday with a sprained knee, and it's unclear if he aggravated that injury or is dealing with a new issue.