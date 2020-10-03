Davis recorded 32 points (15-20 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 40 minutes during Friday's 124-114 win over the Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals.
Davis topped the 30-point mark for the fifth time in his last seven games, but he only missed five shots all night and looked absolutely dominant on the paint against a Heat defense that missed Bam Adebayo (neck) a great deal. Davis has settled himself as the Lakers' top scoring threat in the current playoffs, scoring 29.3 points per game on 57.9 shooting from the field and 39.1 percent from three-point range across 17 postseason contests.
