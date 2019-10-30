Lakers' Anthony Davis: Admits shoulder still sore

Davis acknowledged after Tuesday's 120-91 win over the Grizzlies that his right shoulder was feeling sore, Bill Oram of The Athletic reports. "I was really just trying to figure it all out," Davis said, regarding his ability to play through pain. "[The shoulder] was bothering me a lot, it was very sore, but I didn't want to come out of the game."

The shoulder issue rendered Davis a game-time decision heading into Tuesday and forced him to retreat to the locker room in the second quarter to receive some extra treatment, but it didn't stop him from turning in one of the best stat lines of any NBA player this season. Davis overcame the shoulder issue to post 40 points, 20 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in just 31 minutes, with his scoring total buoyed by an incredible 26-for-27 showing from the free-throw line. Davis may end up appearing on the Lakers' injury report ahead of the team's next game Friday against the Mavericks, but the expectation is that he'll be able to continuing playing through the sore shoulder.