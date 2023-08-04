The Lakers signed Davis to a three-year, $186 million contract extension Friday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Davis has established himself as one of the best big men in the NBA and has now signed the largest annual extension in league history at $62 million per season. The 30-year-old center is tied to the Lakers through 2027-28. Davis averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.1 steals in 34.0 minutes across 56 games in 2022-23 and should continue to be the team's focal point along with LeBron James.