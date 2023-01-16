Davis (foot) is expected to resume running on the court this week and appears to be eyeing a return to game action in early February, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Monday in an appearance on FanDuel TV.

Sidelined since mid-December due to a bone spur and stress reaction in his right foot, Davis will miss his 16th consecutive game Monday against the Rockets. The eight-time All-Star looks on pace to remain sidelined through the end of January, but if Davis is able to start running again this week while gradually intensifying those sessions, Charania relays that the big man would then progress to taking contact in practice in the "relative near future." Ideally, the Lakers plan to have Davis back on the court for a handful of games before the All-Star break and the Feb. 9 trade deadline, with his anticipated return to the lineup along with the team's position in the standings likely to factor into what adjustments, if any, Los Angeles decides to make to its roster down the stretch. Until Davis is cleared to play again, Thomas Bryant is likely to continue serving as the Lakers' starting center.