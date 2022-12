Davis ended with 34 points (12-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 15 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals over 36 minutes during Sunday's 124-117 victory over the Pistons.

Davis ended up three assists shy of a triple-double, leading the Lakers in rebounds while finishing second in points and assists. Davis notched his second straight 30-point, 10-rebound double-double, averaging 32.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks over his last two contests.