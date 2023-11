Davis accumulated 19 points (7-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and six blocks in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 134-107 victory over the Grizzlies.

Davis might be limited because of the adductor injury that has been bothering him of late, and while his scoring numbers might be affected because of that, he has three double-doubles in three contests since returning from a one-game absence earlier this month. Davis has eight double-doubles in 10 games this season.