Davis finished Monday's 104-101 victory over the Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference Semifinals with 23 points (10-16 FG, 3-3 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists and three steals over 43 minutes.

Davis is averaging 22.3 points, 14.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals through the first four games of the second-round series. The All-NBA talent has caught flak for his lack of availability in recent years, but now that he's healthy, he's proving why he was considered one of the best players in the league early in his career.