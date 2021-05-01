Davis (calf) is available for Friday's game against Sacramento, Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site reports.
Davis was probable for Friday's contest as he continues to deal with a right calf strain, but he'll be able to play through the injury. He put up 26 points in 31 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Likely to play Friday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Scores team-high 26 points•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable Wednesday at Washington•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Flirts with double-double•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Playing without minutes restriction•