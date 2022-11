Davis (back) is available for Monday's contest against the Jazz, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Davis entered Monday probable with a lower back injury and is officially active for Los Angeles' contest against Utah. The 29-year-old will be the only All-Star in the Lakers' starting lineup with LeBron James (foot) ruled out. Across his time as a Laker, Davis has averaged 24.1 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists during 30 career games without James in the lineup.