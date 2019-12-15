Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available once again Sunday
Davis (shoulder) will play Sunday against the Hawks, Kyle Goon of The Orange County Register reports.
Davis will continue to play through the right shoulder soreness since suffering the injury in late October. The 26-year-old is averaging 27.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.6 blocks in 34.6 minutes and should see his usual workload Sunday.
