Davis (foot) will play Saturday against the Pelicans, Mark Medina of NBA.com reports.

As expected, Davis will play through his foot soreness and should start for a third straight matchup. Since returning from his 20-game absence, he's averaging 23.8 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals in 33.0 minutes.