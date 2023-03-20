Davis (foot) is available Sunday against Orlando, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.
Davis was probable for Sunday's matchup, so his status isn't particularly surprising. He's posted double-doubles in four of his last five appearances and has averaged 23.2 points and 14.8 rebounds in 35.2 minutes per game during that time.
