Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available Sunday
Davis (shoulder) will be available for Sunday's game against Minnesota.
The Lakers continue to list Davis on the injury report with an ongoing shoulder issue, but it doesn't appear to be anything that will cost him time. Expect him to play his usual role Sunday night as he goes up against another talented Kentucky big man in Karl-Anthony Towns.
