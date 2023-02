Davis (foot) will play in Thursday's game against the Bucks, Ryan Ward of LakersNation.com reports.

Davis was initially tabbed probable, so his availability doesn't come as a surprise. With Lebron James (ankle) out and Russell Westbrook (trade) out of the picture, Davis should be in line for a massive usage rate Thursday. In 31 appearances this season, Davis has averaged 26.7 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.0 blocks across 33.4 minutes.