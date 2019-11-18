Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available to play Sunday
Davis (shoulder) is not listed on the injury report for Sunday's contest against Atlanta.
As expected, Davis, who's been battling right shoulder soreness throughout the season, will be taking the court when the Lakers battle the Hawks on Sunday.
