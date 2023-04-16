Davis (shoulder) is available to return to Sunday's Game 1 against Memphis, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Davis went to the locker room ahead of halftime with what appears to be a stinger, but he's back on the court during warmups and should play in the second half. The superstar big man was superb in the first half, totaling 10 points (5-10 FG), six rebounds, four blocks, two assists and two steals.