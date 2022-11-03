Davis (back) will play in Wednesday's game against the Pelicans, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.

Despite a lingering back issue, Davis will tough it out Wednesday and take the floor against the Pelicans after registering another double-double in Sunday's win over the Nuggets. The superstar big man is averaging 23.8 points, 10.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.0 blocks in 35.4 minutes per game this season. Barring any setbacks, he should receive a full workload against the Pelicans.