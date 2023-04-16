Davis had 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists, seven blocks and three steals over 37 minutes during Sunday's 128-112 victory over Memphis in Game 1 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Davis went to the locker room late in the second quarter holding his shoulder, but he returned in the second half and posted a stellar all-around performance, including a season-high seven blocks. After the game, head coach Darvin Ham said Davis' shoulder should be fine moving forward and described the injury as a "stinger."