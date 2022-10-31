Davis acknowledged after Sunday's 121-110 win over the Nuggets that his back is "killing" him, but he plans to do "everything" he can to play Wednesday against the Pelicans, Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

Listed as questionable heading into Sunday after sitting out Friday's loss to the Timberwolves with lower-back tightness, Davis ultimately suited up and performed well in the Lakers' first win of the season, registering 23 points (10-18 FG, 3-4 FT), 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 37 minutes. However, Davis remained seated in his post-game interview in a clear attempt to limit the strain on his back, and the issue could make him a fixture on Lakers injury reports for the foreseeable future. The longer turnaround before the Lakers' next game Wednesday should provide Davis some much-needed recovery time, and though he's tentatively expected to play against New Orleans, there's a good chance he's listed as probable or questionable ahead of that contest.