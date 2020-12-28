Davis (calf) is slated to play in Monday's game against the Trail Blazers, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Davis was ruled out ahead of Sunday's blowout win over the Timberwolves with a bruised right calf, but his absence was likely cautionary more than anything else as the Lakers kicked off their first back-to-back set of the season. Unless head coach Frank Vogel says otherwise, Davis shouldn't face any restrictions in his return to the court, and he could see a spike in usage too in the event LeBron James (questionable, ankle) is held out Monday.