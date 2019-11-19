Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report
Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to right shoulder soreness, Ryan Ward of Clutch Points reports.
Davis has been no stranger to the injury report this season, though he is expected to take the court for Tuesday's clash. He's been battling a shoulder issue since the end of October, but it looks as though he'll continue to play through the injury. Expect clarification on the All-Star's status closer to tipoff.
More News
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Blocks five shots in victory•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Available to play Sunday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Takes probable tag into Sunday•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Swats key shot to seal victory•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Gets green light•
-
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Probable for Friday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...