Lakers' Anthony Davis: Back on injury report

Davis is probable for Tuesday's game against Oklahoma City due to right shoulder soreness, Ryan Ward of Clutch Points reports.

Davis has been no stranger to the injury report this season, though he is expected to take the court for Tuesday's clash. He's been battling a shoulder issue since the end of October, but it looks as though he'll continue to play through the injury. Expect clarification on the All-Star's status closer to tipoff.

