Davis recorded 27 points (11-25 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists and two steals Saturday in a 96-95 win at Boston.

Davis completed the double-double in the first half by recording 18 points and 10 rebounds across 16 minutes. He logged most of his overall stat line by the third quarter, which ended with the Celtics up by seven. LeBron James led the Lakers during the fourth, but Davis still finished Saturday's game with team highs in both points and rebounds.