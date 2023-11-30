Davis totaled 28 points (9-15 FG, 10-13 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal over 29 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 win over the Pistons.

It was the seventh straight double-double for Davis and his 15th in 18 games. Perhaps the most encouraging thing about the 30-year-old's start to the season has been that he's stayed mostly healthy -- Davis hasn't played more than 62 games in a season since 2017-18, but he's missed only one contest so far in 2023-24. During his double-double streak, he's averaging 22.3 points, 13.3 boards, 3.1 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.7 steals while shooting 58.9 percent from the floor.