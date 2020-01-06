Lakers' Anthony Davis: Blocks eight shots Sunday

Davis had 24 points (7-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 11 rebounds, eight blocks, three steals and two assists in 38 minutes during Sunday's 106-99 victory over the Pistons.

The Lakers blocked a combined 20 shots Sunday, eight of which came from Davis. This marked a season-high for Davis, eclipsing his previous best of five back on November 23. Despite the continued injury concerns, Davis had missed only two games thus far. After a four-game losing streak, the Lakers have turned things around with a five-game winning stretch. As long as he is on the court, Davis is a clear top-three fantasy option.