Lakers' Anthony Davis: Blocks five shots in victory

Davis finished with 14 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), five assists, five blocks and one rebound in 28 minutes during Sunday's 122-101 victory over the Hawks.

Davis continues to struggle with ongoing shoulder issues but was able to take his place in the starting lineup for Sunday's game. The contest was basically over by halftime, which meant Davis was able to get some added rest. He looked fine during his time on the floor, however, managing just 14 points on 5-of-14 shooting. The five blocks salvaged an otherwise disappointing line. He is still rolling along as a top-five player, although there is a small buy-low window here if you can convince the right person.