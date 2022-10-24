Davis logged 22 points (9-17 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, six blocks and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 106-104 loss to the Trail Blazers.

Davis had a strong outing over the first three quarters, scoring 20 of his 22 points and blocking five shots. He struggled to get involved in the offense in the fourth quarter, taking just one shot as Portland came back to win the game. The six blocked shots were his most in a game since Feb. 25, 2020 and Sunday was his first double-double of the season.