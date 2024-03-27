Davis finished with 34 points (12-31 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 7-7 FT), 23 rebounds, two assists, four blocks and two steals in 52 minutes during Tuesday's 128-124 double-overtime win over the Bucks.

There were a lot of rebounds available with both teams combining to hit just 40.1 percent of 228 shots in Tuesday's slugfest. That being said, Davis was undeniable, and his rim protection featured blocking a Damian Lillard's layup at the end of overtime, as well as winning the interior battle against Giannis Antetokounmpo down the stretch. It wasn't his most efficient outing, but Davis also stepped up with clutch threes, as Tuesday represented just his fifth occasion with multiple made threes this season. His 23 rebounds represented the third-highest total of his career.