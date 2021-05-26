Davis recorded 34 points (7-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 18-21 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and a steal across 40 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Suns.

Davis had a below-average performance -- for his standards -- in Game 1 but bounced back admirably here, as he finished just three assists shy of a triple-double while also making his presence felt on the defensive end of the court. The Lakers need him at his best to be successful, and this was clearly a step in the right direction after his 13-point outing in Game 1.