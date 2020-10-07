Davis registered 22 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal in 42 minutes during Tuesday's 102-96 win over the Heat in Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Davis had a tough night in Game 3 scoring just 15 points -- his lowest scoring output in the current postseason run -- but he bounced back in Game 4, making an impact on both ends of the court and drilling a key three-pointer that iced the game for good in the final minutes of the game. Davis only has one double-double in his last eight playoff games but has focused more on his scoring of late, averaging 27.8 points per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from three-point range during that eight-game span.