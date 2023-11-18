Davis produced 16 points (8-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, five blocks and three steals over 35 minutes during Friday's 107-95 win over the Trail Blazers.

Davis was quiet his last time out, putting up just nine points and nine boards in a loss to Sacramento on Wednesday. A lingering hip injury may have contributed to that subpar performance, but the All-Star big man turned things around with his ninth double-double of the campaign Friday. Davis also continued to wreak havoc on the defensive end with five blocks, and he's now swatted a total of 15 shots over his past three games. Though his scoring is slightly down so far this season, Davis ranks fourth in the NBA with 11.8 rebounds per contest and first with 3.5 blocks per game.