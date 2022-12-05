Davis chipped in 55 points (22-30 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 9-9 FT), 17 rebounds, three blocks and one assist across 38 minutes during Sunday's 130-119 victory over Washington.

Davis kicked off the Lakers' ongoing six-game road trip with perhaps the best weekend of his career, as his season-high 55-point scoring effort against Washington was preceded by a 44-point, 10-rebound, three-block outing against the Bucks on Friday. The Lakers have now won eight of their last 10 games on the back of Davis and his dazzling form. While Davis has delivered performances on this level during his peak years in New Orleans, his recent play is a welcome sight coming off back-to-back injury-riddled campaigns with Los Angeles.